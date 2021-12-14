Wellesley gas station part of new E-ZPass discount program

If you have an E-ZPass on your vehicle to pay tolls, you can now use it as well to get discounted fuel at 27 Alltown gas stations, including the one in Wellesley at Washington and Kingsbury Streets.

When you drive into a participating station, PayByCar recognizes your E-ZPass transponder. You get

a text message, you reply with the pump number, PayByCar turns on the pump, you fuel up,

and drive away with an email receipt. PayByCar does not draw funds from E-ZPass holders’ tolling

accounts.

The touch-free system has been in pilot mode at some stations since spring and is now being expanded.