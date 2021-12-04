Wellesley Society of Artists displays at library

The Wellesley Society of Artists Annual Library Show, featuring 50-plus paintings, is being held at the recently reopened main Wellesley Free Library building until Dec. 30. You can find the art in the main lobby and in the Wakelin Room.

Awards will be given for first, second and third place as well as the Margaret Fitzwilliam Award for Excellence in Watercolor and the Yale Nicolls Award for best interpretation of the natural world. The judge for the show is Jeanne Rosier Smith. Awards will be posted on Dec. 6.