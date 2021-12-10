The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra Holiday Gospel Festival is Dec. 12th

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday-time concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, 3pm, at the MassBay Community College Auditorium with a Holiday Gospel Festival. Ray Daniels will conduct, and Renese King will be the featured vocalist. Buy tickets here.

Painter Howie Green’s depiction of the Wellesley Symphony Orchestra.

Get ready to enjoy Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty Waltz; Klarmann: Spinning Through The Ages; King: Holiday Gospel Festival; and Anderson: Sleigh Ride.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination at the door. Per WSO and MassBay policy, all attendees must be masked at all times.

EVENT: Wellesley Symphony Orchestra Holiday Gospel Festival
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 12
TIME: 3pm
LOCATION: MassBay Community College Auditorium
TICKETS: Buy tickets online here.

