Wellesley Symphony Orchestra Holiday Gospel Festival is Dec. 12th

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday-time concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, 3pm, at the MassBay Community College Auditorium with a Holiday Gospel Festival. Ray Daniels will conduct, and Renese King will be the featured vocalist. Buy tickets here.

Get ready to enjoy Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty Waltz; Klarmann: Spinning Through The Ages; King: Holiday Gospel Festival; and Anderson: Sleigh Ride.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination at the door. Per WSO and MassBay policy, all attendees must be masked at all times.

