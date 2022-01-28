Beyond Wellesley: Pegan Hill, Natick, on a bright winter day

The air was cold and crystal clear on the afternoon we headed over to Pegan Hill in South Natick for one of our favorite local winter hikes. If you’re looking for a nice mid-day leg stretch that offers expansive views with minimal effort, Pegan Hill is the place. We parked in the small, rustic Trustees of the Reservation parking lot on Pegan Lane, off Pleasant Street, and set out from the well-marked trailhead.

The 48-acre Pegan Hill area is part of the ancestral home of the Massachusett tribe, and also has a short history of Colonial-era farming as evidenced by remnant stone walls and the hill that was cleared of forest to make way for cropland and grazing pastures in the mid-1600s. The fields are a great place for kids to run around and play, but only in the winter months. As soon as the temperatures rise into the mid-40s for even a couple of days in a row, the ticks rear their blood-thirsty heads. Once truly beautiful weather hits, ticks absolutely own that particular playground.