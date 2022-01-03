Call for volunteers for Martin Luther King, Jr. event

World of Wellesley is looking for community volunteers to help plan the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, scheduled for January 17, 2022. The organization, which strives to foster an anti-racist and anti-bias community, hopes to build on last year’s collaborative and multi-generational event. Volunteers are needed to help with workshops and organizing an interactive, virtual breakfast.

Community members who are interested in joining the planning committee, or providing input, can contact WOW at [email protected]