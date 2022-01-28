Wellesley letter to the editor: Library Trustee candidate Marla Robinson

It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the Wellesley community over the last 18 years as a Library Trustee. I’m seeking

re-election because in actively supporting and ensuring that WFL continues to play a vital role in the community, I have successfully learned how to evaluate, articulate and champion both residents’ and staff’s needs.

The Library constantly evolves but my priorities remain the same—to tirelessly advocate for the WFL so that outstanding library services and exceptional resources are available to residents in a fiscally responsible manner. We are a very busy library—ranked seventh in the state in terms of circulation and proud that over 1,000 patrons visit us each day.

Caring for this essential Town asset in a way that nurtures visionary goals, embraces sustainable growth, and secures a strong future as a community gathering place, cultural destination and gateway to ideas is my mission. It has been exciting and rewarding to steward the Library as the Chair of the Trustees for over ten of my 18 years on the Board. From supporting the development of a successful ESL program, to advocating for time-saving technologies such as the automated materials handler, to reimagining the Fells Library and garden as early learning spaces, to the recent renovation of the Main Library; WFL has a long history of providing high quality traditional and innovative library services. The new meeting rooms, redesigned Children’s Room and Commons space have already had an impact on how the Library meets Wellesley’s needs and exceeds residents’ expectations.

The last two years have been difficult and demanding for everyone. I am incredibly proud of how the Library pivoted to meet these challenges and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our staff at the Library. During these crazy times, they have truly exceeded expectations in serving the Town and demonstrated a dauntless spirit of fun, flexible, and fearless leadership.

The Library is the hub of the community. In a community that truly values education, it is essential that the Library remain as vibrant and relevant as possible, not only for our school children, but for all lifelong learners. I respectfully ask for your vote on March 1.

Marla Robinson

Windsor Road