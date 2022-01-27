Wellesley Town Warrant: More new booze rules; street, parking lot & antenna makeovers; school priorities

Really? We couldn’t come up with a 50th article?

The Wellesley Town Warrant has been released, and it contains 49 action-packed articles ready for perusal by Town Meeting Members and the public. Printed versions are available in the Select Board office, Town Clerk’s office, and at the Wellesley Police Department.

Town Meeting is slated to take place in-person at Wellesley Middle School starting on March 28. The town considered the high school as a venue instead, but choose the middle school for several reasons, including its updated air conditioning/ventilation system, available seating, and gym space available for possible simulcast. What’s been great about remote, said Town Executive Director Meghan Jop during this week’s Select Board meeting, is that nearly 100% of Town Meeting members took part…”that is not what we anticipate necessarily for in-person Town Meeting.”

Given the large number of articles on the warrant, the town is looking at ways to make Town Meeting as efficient and safe as possible, Jop said. That could mean doing without traditional ceremonial aspects, including the honor guard and high school band. Resolutions honoring town contributors might also be handled in a different way.

The articles

Among the eye-catching articles on this spring’s Town Warrant:

Funding for redoing Wellesley Communications Center radio antenna

Funding to fix Walnut Street

Funding for Middle School parking lot improvements

Going all-in on LEDs at Wellesley High

Establishing a stormwater management enterprise fund

Allowing for-profits (say banks) to serve booze at one-day events and allow alcohol to be served within public rights of way (sidewalks, etc.)

Establish a “non-criminal disposition” for those who use town resources for private gain

A bunch of zoning amendments, including related to childcare facilities and accessory dwelling units (aka, in-law apartments), commercial gun shops, and sustainability provisions

Two citizens petitions are on the bill, one that advises the Wellesley Public Schools superintendent and School Committee to prioritize academic excellence “over all other programs, policies, and initiatives with regard to curriculum, text book selection, staffing, and budgeting…with the goal to restore Wellesley High School to its historical top five ranking…”, and another seeking to rezone the area including a few properties on Rte. 9 from single-family to multi-family.

More: Wellesley citizen petitions: Keeping Town Meeting lively, current, worldly (from February, 2020)

Download (PDF, Unknown)