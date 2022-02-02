Business spotlight: Reeb Fine Painting does the job right

SPONSORED CONTENT: Hiring the right company to paint your house is a big deal. Whether you want to freshen up a powder room or give the entire exterior the curbside appeal it deserves, getting the job done right is essential.

Reeb Fine Painting (RFP) understands that. The family-run company has been in business over 30 years, started by Warren who has built a steady clientele in the Boston suburbs through attention to detail and preparation, preparation, preparation. Co-owner Ian Reeb (Warren’s son) manages the process from start to finish, meeting with you in person and overseeing the project team onsite.

Ian wasn’t always all-in on the family-business model of life. First he graduated from UMass Amherst and got a job in the city, leaving behind his summers spent painting for RFP. But after a year, the “desk job” life no longer appealed. Ian put together a proposal and asked Warren to take him on as a junior partner. Now Ian is a full partner in the business and manages all painting projects. Warren now focuses on what he enjoys most—the wallpaper hanging side of the business.

When you hire RFP, the entire team—from the owners to the work crew—treats every project like it’s in their own home. Drop cloths are carefully placed to protect furniture and belongings during interior paint projects. In addition, the team observes all appropriate health safety measures. Everyone is fully vaccinated and masks are worn indoors.

Book now for exterior painting

Exterior painting is an important part of RFP’s business starting in late spring, and the company is booking now.

Unlike many painting companies, Reeb Fine Painting has a distinctive prep process before the painting even begins. Filling holes, sanding or fixing walls, applying stainkill, and preparing woodwork all make a big difference in the finished product. Make sure your job is better than “just OK.” An RFP paint job delivers high quality materials and labor, which translates to a long-lasting paint job that looks great.

Reeb Fine Painting

Painting projects

Email Ian at [email protected]

Or call Ian at 781-864-8260

Wallpaper projects

Email Warren at [email protected]

Or call Warren at 781-254-2227