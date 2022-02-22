Letter to the editor re: Odessa Sanchez, Select Board candidate

Odessa Sanchez is our choice for the Select Board seat. We live in the College Heights area and support her ideas on “traffic control” and her commitment to the safety of seniors, children, walkers and those who ride bikes and use public transportation.

We are also in agreement with her on “realistic affordable housing options, making them accessible,” and not concentrating them in one area of town.

She is in favor of “keeping citizen input in mind in future developments.”

We believe that Odessa Sanchez is the best candidate who in her words will “support the Board of Health and small business community in doing what’s immediately necessary to return our community to a sense of normalcy.”

In short we trust Odessa to do what is best for all citizens of Wellesley!

Carol and Ray Pace

Crest Road

Wellesley, MA