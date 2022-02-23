Meet the 2022 Wellesey Library Trustees candidates, 1-year term

The Town of Wellesley depends on the active participation of its citizens in governance of the Town. Wellesley has 11 Boards and Committees on the ballot at the Annual Town election each year in March. The 2022 election will be held on Tuesday, March 1.

There are two candidates running for one open 1-year seat on the Board of Library Trustees, a six-member board of local residents. The Library Trustees candidates, 1-year term, are Linshi Li and Sharon Mintz.

The Swellesley Report invited the candidates to answer a few questions about their priorities for the Town of Wellesley.

The candidate interviews appear in this post in the order in which their names appear on the ballot.

Linshi Li, candidate for Board of Library Trustees, 1-year term

The Swellesley Report: Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report‘s readers.

Linshi Li: My name is Linshi Li and I am a candidate for the Wellesley Free Library Board of Trustees, one-year term. Professionally, I am a Senior User experience manager working on simplifying life with diabetes. By understanding technology and user needs, we create intuitive products and experiences. Personally, I am an eight-year Wellesley resident. My husband and I have three children in Sprague and PAWS. I have been volunteering for the library since 2017. Last May, the library trustees selected me from 14 candidates to fill a vacant trustee position. I bring knowledge and practice from the technology industry, and user perspectives as a young parent. I advocate for education, accessibility and sustainability. My focus is on technology and service innovation to address patrons’ needs and promoting cross-cultural connections.

TSR: If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your tenure as a Library Trustee?

Linshi Li: I bring user experience expertise to the Board, serve as a resource for staff and an advocate for residents, to help our library make informed and fiscally balanced decisions on technology and innovation that address patrons’ needs. I also hope to help make connections among residents with different social and cultural backgrounds, and promote cross-cultural communication.

TSR: The library this year will put together its next five-year strategic plan. What do you think should be the plan’s top priorities?

Linshi Li: I think the strategic plan gives us an opportunity to listen to what residents want. The previous strategic plan was created after Trustees and Library staff involved the community and assessed their needs. I look forward to gathering as much information and data as possible to determine the priorities for the next five years. I imagine some themes may include:

Optimizing resources (physical, digital and partnership) to support education needs

Maximizing the role of technology and innovation

Promoting communication, mutual understanding and cross-cultural connections

Educating patrons and residents about climate resiliency, and demonstrating best practices of sustainable and socially responsible efforts.

TSR: Is there anything else you’d like to say that the above questions did not cover?

Linshi Li: I would like to encourage the community to sign up for our personalized newsletter, stay informed of the services and programs (in-person and virtual) offered by the Wellesley Free Library, if you have not. Wellesley Free Library has a lot to offer, and would welcome your feedback and suggestions to make our future even better.

TSR: How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Linshi Li: Please feel free to reach me via email [email protected]. Thank you!

Sharon Mintz, candidate for Board of Library Trustees, 1-year term

The Swellesley Report: Please introduce yourself to The Swellesley Report‘s readers.

Sharon Mintz: Wellesley has been my family’s home for 27 years and I feel grateful for the community that welcomed us. At every step along the way we tapped the Wellesley Free Library’s resources from Storytime programs to parent/child book clubs to lectures and concerts. When our children attended the Wellesley Public Schools, I chaired Creative Arts Committees, Community Service Day and the 8th grade Graduation Ceremony Committee. I cook, serve and deliver food through Family Table and Rosie’s Place and mentor an inmate at MCI Norfolk. My nonprofit fundraising career spans 30+ years, and I have a strong track record of raising significant philanthropic gifts for educational and cultural organizations, advocating for financial support and fiscal responsibility, and mobilizing volunteers. I am currently in my 10th year at Babson College as a Major Gift Officer and have successfully raised millions of dollars for Babson’s Annual and Capital Campaigns.

TSR: If elected, what do you hope to accomplish in your tenure as a Library Trustee?

Sharon Mintz: With 97% of the library’s budget dedicated to fixed costs, private fundraising provides our residents with the extras that make the WFL exceptional from ebooks and museum passes to Fells branch operations. I am the candidate best suited to steward the public-private partnership and grow the fundraising efforts. Collaborating with Foundation and Friends volunteers, I will increase private donations. With additional funds, I will advocate for the library to expand and enhance its offerings—more STEAM programs, new community building events such as a bike/walk to the library day and increased offerings in the outdoor spaces are a few of the ideas I’m excited to explore.

TSR: The library this year will put together its next five-year strategic plan. What do you think should be the plan’s top priorities?

Sharon Mintz: We expect the library to keep pace with IT changes and implement innovative initiatives. I am engaged on a daily basis thinking about the future needs of Babson college students and how I can attract supporters to fund the technology and spaces students desire. I was on the fundraising team that helped bring the extraordinary Weissman Foundry—a 24/7 “maker space” to Babson. Our next strategic plan needs to explore the evolving changes in technology, so library systems run efficiently and patrons have access to the technology they desire from 3D printers, laser cutters, and scanners to new databases and software programs.

TSR: Is there anything else you’d like to say that the above questions did not cover?

Sharon Mintz: I am the candidate who will bring change and an infusion of new ideas to the Wellesley Library Trustees Board. I believe the Board needs an independent thinker with a fresh perspective on ensuring that our library is the intellectual and cultural center for all members of our town. I am running to serve as a Library Trustee to ensure our best-in-class Library system evolves and continues to provide the exceptional services our residents expect, while adhering to a fiscally responsible budget. Please vote for Sharon Mintz for the one-year Library Trustee position on March 1.

TSR: How should voters reach you if they want more information?

Sharon Mintz: Please reach out by email: [email protected]