Upcoming Wellesley concerts: Chamber players; Symphony Orchestra

Live music performances coming up in Wellesley, actually both on the same day and at the same time. Take your pick:

Wellesley Chamber Players: Awaiting Spring (Sunday, Feb. 27, 3pm)

This Wellesley Chamber Players performance will feature the music of Mozart and Dvorak, and will be held at Dana Hall School’s Beveridge Hall at 45 Dana Rd.

Program:

Mozart Piano Quartet in E flat major, K. 493

Dvorak Piano Quartet in E flat major, Op. 87

Performers are Maria Ioudenitch, violin; Zhanbo Zheng, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello; and Jayoung Kim and Evren Ozel, piano.

Suggested donations are free for students, $20/seniors, and $25/adults.

It is expected that all patrons attending concerts are vaccinated. Everyone must wear a mask while on Dana Hall’s campus at all times, regardless of vaccination status. The audience capacity for the 21-22 season is limited, in order to ensure safe distancing within Beveridge Hall. Make a reservation in advance to secure a seat.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra: Transformation and Transfiguration (Sunday, Feb. 27, 3pm)

Mark Latham, Conductor

MassBay Community College Auditorium

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture

Theofanidis: Rainbow Body

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in F minor

Tickets: $25 online, $30 at the door

All attendees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination at the door. Per WSO and MassBay policy, all attendees must be masked at all times.