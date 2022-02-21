Wellesley Business Buzz: Needlepoint Collection changing hands; Oath Pizza on its way; Specialty grocery store headed for Hills?

Our roundup of the latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Wellesley Needlepoint Collection changing hands

Cindy Mathews has informed patrons of her Wellesley Needlepoint Collection shop at 22 Grove St., that she has sold the business. The Needlepoint Collection is a full-service shop that offers a wide selection of hand-painted canvases, threads, and needlepoint accessories, plus workshops and finishing services for those looking to transform their pieces into pillows, etc.

The buyer, Kim Walton, owns a couple of Stitch Boutique stores in the Boston area, and has invited Mathews to stay on during the transition.

“I want you to know that this business has been one of the most rewarding periods of my life and I want to thank each and every one of you for your support, kindness and friendship over the past 25 years,” Mathews wrote on the Wellesley Needlepoint site.

Oath Pizza on its way

We’ve previously reported that Oath Pizza will be among the new restaurants opening in Linden Square, but only recently had a chance to catch up by email with Stacie Colburn Hayes, Oath‘s chief marketing officer to learn a bit more about the restaurant’s plans in Wellesley.

The eatery, which boasts of its “100% feel-good pizza,” is targeting late summer or early fall for its move into the space occupied by Roosters Men’s Grooming Center, which is just moving around the corner in the same Linden Square complex.

As we always ask businesses moving here, we asked Oath about why it chose Wellesley for a new location.

“Wellesley is an ideal community for an Oath Pizza with brand awareness from Nantucket and Greater Boston. Nantucket is a popular vacation destination for Wellesley residents and home to Oath’s first shop back in 2015. Boston is also a

popular commute for Wellesley residents who have likely heard of or visited Oath’s existing locations in Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, and Somerville.”

She also cites Linden Square’s combination of shops and dining outlets as making for an attractive environment.

We pointed out the Wellesley has a bunch of pizza places already (at least 10 options by our count), not that people don’t appreciate more choices, especially with CPK closing.

“Pizza will always be in demand, but traditional pizzerias with low-quality ingredients and limited ordering options don’t support consumer demands for a better lifestyle and better food options,” the marketing executive says. “Oath Pizza does just that by serving up a fresh, new take on pizza with a convenient yet warm restaurant experience and plenty of better-for-you

options the whole family can enjoy.”

Colburn Hayes tout’s Oath’s crust that is grilled, seared in avocado oil, and topped with fresh veggies and organic proteins from the likes of Applegate, Beyond Meat, and Banza.

Oath will offer dine-in eating as well as delivery via assorted services and apps.

The restaurant’s buildout will be designed by Oath in conjunction with local architects that have worked on spaces for Tatte Bakery and Saloniki.

Specialty grocery store headed for Hills?

We don’t have much on this, but word is a specialty grocer could be seeking approvals to open a location on Washington Street in Wellesley Hills. The goal would be to offer craft beer and wine, plus savory treats like dried fruits/nuts/olive oils/coffee beans and breads.” Know more? Let us know: [email protected]

