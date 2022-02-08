Wellesley Police log: Babysitter eventually finds home; Cable bill battle; Snow pas

Wellesley MA police log for the period of Jan. 25-29:

Arrests

On January 27, 2022 at 10:55 p.m. Officer Scopa was dispatched to the area of Worcester Street near Weston Road for a report of an erratic operator. The vehicle was located exiting Worcester Street onto Weston Road. Officer Dixon attempted to stop the vehicle on Weston Road at Pilgrim. The vehicle turned onto Pilgrim Road and stopped near Wilde Road. Once the vehicle was stopped the operator exited the vehicle and told the officers he was okay. Officer Scopa noticed there was damage to the right front tire and the rear of the vehicle. When speaking with the driver, Officer Scopa detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The driver was afforded the opportunity to take some reasonable tests of balance and coordination and was unable to successfully pass those tests. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on personal recognizance.

Incidents

On January 25, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a business on Central Street for a report of fraud. The officer spoke with the owner of the business who stated two checks had been cashed against the businesses bank account that she did not write. She did not recognize the names the checks were written out to. The incident is under investigation.

On January 25, 2022 at 3:40 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a bank on Washington Street for a report of male party who had attempted to cash a fraudulent check at approximately 2:15 p.m. The male party provided a driver’s license to cash the check. The bank teller contacted the business and learned they still had the check number presented in their possession. The male party asked for the check back and left the bank. The male party identified by his license will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Forgery of a Check and Uttering a False check.

On January 26, 2022 at 6:14 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a residence for an unknown male party who had entered the residence, apologized and stated he thought he was babysitting at that residence and then left. It was later determined that the male party went to the wrong residence and was babysitting nearby.

On January 27, 2022 at 4:17 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding damage to a window screen at her residence. The officer observed damage to two exterior window screens that looked as though someone had used a screwdriver or similar type of tool to pry them up. There was no access gained to the residence. There are no suspects at this time.

On January 27, 2022 at 8:09 p.m. an officer spoke to two female parties regarding alleged threats to break into a locked room in their apartment. The reporting party indicated that her roommate threatened to break into her room in the apartment because she refused to pay the cable bill. The other female party stated she did not make any threats but merely asked the roommate to pay the cable bill. The officer spoke to both female parties over the phone as neither of them were present at the residence.

On January 28, 2022 at 11:25 a.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party who noticed two wooden dowels approximately 12’’ long sticking out of a window on her first floor. She was unsure how long the wooden dowels had been there. The residence had not been entered, but she wanted to report the incident.

On January 29, 2022 at 5:42 a.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment for an unwanted party. The female reporting party stated that she had a friend staying over and that after she went to bed for the night the friend became louder and louder and refused to leave the apartment. The officers spoke with the female party who agreed to leave, but was having difficulty arranging for a ride home. She was eventually able to arrange for a ride home and left the apartment.

On January 29, 2022 at 5:55 p.m. an officer was dispatched to speak to a resident about a snow plow that had pushed a pile of snow to the end of the street causing one lane of the street to be blocked. The neighbor who plowed the snow stated he has done so in the past and the snow is then plowed by the town plows. He was advised that it is against the town bylaws to plow snow into the street and he agreed to move it to another location.