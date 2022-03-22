Wellesley Public Schools Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director leaving

The Wellesley Public School system’s first director of diversity, equity & inclusion, Dr. Charmie Curry, is leaving her position effective next month, Curry announced in a letter to families. Appointed in September 2019, Curry previously served numerous roles in the Boston Public Schools system as a teacher and principal, and had experience working at organizations focused on teacher development and leadership.

During her tenure, her responsibilities included formulating a strategic plan to support district diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives; deepening community awareness, understanding, and respect for diversity, equity and inclusion; overseeing the METCO program; and working with the A Better Chance program.

During an update to the School Committee last year, Curry identified the need for a town-wide commitment to dismantling inequity as a major goal of her office, noting that studies show Black and Hispanic students are three to four times more likely to be identified for certain learning disabilities.

“When we talk about equity, student outcomes and experiences are not correlated with race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender, ability, or other identity markers,” Curry said in the meeting. “Currently in our district we do have some outcomes that are predicated by these identity markers, and we need this not to be the case.”

Here is Dr. Curry’s letter:

Dear WPS Families,

I am reaching out to share that I have accepted the role of Associate Commissioner at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. I provided my letter of resignation to the superintendent and school committee chair on March 18th. My last day in WPS will be 4/1.

As Associate Commissioner, I will oversee DESE’s Statewide Systems for Student Support. In this new role, I will lead several teams that provide direct support to schools and districts across the Commonwealth that have been identified by the accountability system as requiring assistance or intervention, among other supports. Coincidentally, WPS has been a beneficiary of the work of this office as it has received resources and expertise that have enhanced systemic approaches to the district’s equity work, through multi-year academies, grants, and technical assistance. This work extends my deep passion for and commitment to equity, especially in service to some of our most marginalized students and communities in the Commonwealth. There is no question that our work in Wellesley Public Schools has prepared me for this next chapter.

I met some of you in September 2019 as I embarked on an ambitious entry plan, spending time with many community members such as the town clerk and police chief. Some of you met me personally at the Central Office; others I met at PTO meetings or at other district events such as the last WEF Spelling Bee before the pandemic. In my three years here, you have supported the district’s equity work, and you have supported me personally; you have challenged me when necessary to rethink or reframe positions; you have made me a more effective, culturally responsive leader.

Thank you for entrusting me with stewardship of the district’s equity efforts. I have sincerely appreciated your commitment, even in the most challenging of times. You have given me the opportunity to impact the lives of our most precious constituents – our students! I remain grateful for your partnership.

With gratitude,

Dr. Charmie Curry