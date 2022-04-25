Announcing the houses on the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Kitchen & Home Tour, May 7

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) will present the 21st annual Wellesley Kitchen and Home Tour on Saturday, May 7, 10am – 3pm. The tour will showcase seven exquisite homes where guests will be invited to visit the first floor and outside spaces while also shopping at pop-up boutiques (perfect for Mother’s Day gifts) featured along the route. Architects, interior designers, and/or contractors will also be on hand to answer questions specific to the home.

Tickets are on sale at www.whjwc.org for $65. Same-day ticket purchases are NOT available, and tickets WILL sell out!

Here are all the pretty homes on the tour:

15 Tappan Road

10 Arden Road

28 Sheridan Road

44 Woodcliff Road

11 Sagamore Road

40 Boulder Brook Road

20 Old Farm Road

For more information and day-of tips, please visit www.whjwc.org. One big thing to be aware of— booties will be provided and required for entry into all homes. No socks, shoes or bare feet permitted. So leave the stilettos at home. This is the time to step out in your comfiest flats.

About the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

Members of the WHJWC know that even in a community that is thriving, not everyone’s basic needs are being met. Club members work together to fill those gaps by providing needed volunteer support, funding, scholarships and donated items. Since 1944, WHJWC has provided women a way to work together to meet the needs of their time. The WHJWC provides women a fun and meaningful way to get to know other women and to give their time to their community. The Club is well known for its generous grants and scholarship programs and dynamic fundraising events that celebrate the community.