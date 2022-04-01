In memory: Longtime Wellesley resident Barbara Foss Wells

Barbara Foss Wells

Feb. 4, 1933—Feb. 25, 2022

Barbara Foss Wells, a longtime resident of Wellesley until recent years, died February 25, 2022 in Camas, WA. She was 89. Barbara attended Northfield School for Girls, graduating in 1951.

She graduated from Penn State University in 1955, where she was one of only a few women in the College of Chemistry and Physics and served as President of their Student Council. Barbara put her many skills and hard work ethic to use in her various jobs: science teacher, mother, catering business owner, Wellesley Town Meeting member, and co-owner of Suburban Property Center in Wellesley Hills.

Never short of opinions about how things should be done and often visionary in her thinking, Barbara was an avid letter writer about a wide range of topics and frequently showed up at town and school committee meetings to advocate for healthier school lunches, smoking bans in town buildings, and better sidewalk accessibility. To draw attention to the human toll of the Iraq war, Barbara created a large banner that hung on the front porch of her Forest Street

home. She updated it daily with hand painted panels showing the growing casualties among both US troops and Iraqi civilians.

Barbara is survived by her children, Bruce Wells (Anne Hintermeister) of Scarsdale, NY, and Elisa Wells (Seth Moran) of Camas, WA, and grandchildren, Julia Wells, Shannon Wells-Moran, and Sarah Wells-Moran. A full obituary, including details of an April 30th online Celebration of Life, is available at www.cascadiacremation.com.