Those other signs at Wellesley College

Wellesley College got its fair share of attention on Marathon Monday for its screaming students and colorful signs of encouragement for race participants.

But for those venturing onto campus, you might notice a bunch of other lawn signs bearing a very different sort of messaging. They focus on the plight of non-tenure track faculty, who point to their lack of job security and relatively low pay, and recently held a teach-in to make others on campus aware of their situation.

The Wellesley News—the independent student-run news site—goes into more depth on this, including a college provost’s response (“At nearly every level of the College, Wellesley employs more women than men, including tenured professors and non-tenure track faculty. We strive to promote gender equity in both pay and positions across the institution, with differences based on years of service and experience. Currently, for example, more than 25 non-tenure-track faculty members, 76% of whom are women, earn more than the full-time equivalent of $100,000 a year,” Provost Andrew Shennan wrote in his email.)

Thank you to a reader for sharing photos of the on-campus signs with us.