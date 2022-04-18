Boston Marathon springs back in Wellesley

The Boston Marathon went through Wellesley for the second time in six months, and crowds were on hand once again to cheer on the 30,000 participants. The last time the 26.2-mile race came through town was in October 2021 as a way of making up for the lost Marathon year of 2020. With the return of the traditional springtime date, the Boston Athletic Association has put the storied Marathon back on track as an annual event.

We stationed ourselves across from Town Hall to get pics of the runners, wheelchair athletes, and handcycle athletes with the iconic Wellesley building in the background.

Congratulations to all participants in the 126th Boston Marathon.

Finish times, elite competitors

Evans Chebet from Kenya took the men’s division, with a time of 2:06:51. Kenyans Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto came in second and third, respectively.

In a race that went right down to the wire, Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s race in 2:21:01, leaving Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh to take second place.

In the women’s wheelchair division, Manuela Schär, of Switzerland won with a time of 1:41:08, while Daniel Romanchuk crossed the finish line first for the men with a time of 1:26:58.

U.S. Army veteran Alfredo De Los Santos won in the men’s handcycling division with a time of 1:08:40, while Wendy Larsen from Houston took the top spot for women’s handcyclists with a time of 1:35:10.

Chris Nasser in the duos division was first with a time of 2:52:43.

Full Boston Marathon results.