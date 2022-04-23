Wellesley Council on Aging seeks new director

The Wellesley Council on Aging‘s Director of Senior Services, Heather Munroe, has announced her resignation effective April 28. She’s been named town administrator for Paxton, Mass., which is in Worcester County.

Munroe joined the Council on Aging early in the pandemic, and Board Chair Marlene Allen said during a meeting this week that the outgoing director’s accomplishments included helping patrons score COVID-19 vaccine appointments early on, led a technology transition that helped staff work remotely and patrons enjoy online programs, improved the lunch program, and overall brought policies and procedures up to date.

“Heather was clear with us from the beginning that her intent was to return to town administration, we just didn’t know when,” Allen said, making the announcement about 3:30 minutes into the Wellesley Media recording.

Munroe previously served as an interim town administrator in Barre and as town administrator in Ashburnham, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A director search/staff plan is on the agenda for the April 26 Council on Aging Board retreat.

