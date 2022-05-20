Letter to the editor: “the excitement in the room was palpable”

After two years, the Friends of the Wellesley Free Libraries were thrilled to bring back our beloved spring book sale on April 27-May 1. This was a long-awaited moment for the community and the shoppers who depend on our spring book sale to stock up for their summer reading. And we couldn’t have done it without the whole-hearted support of the community, our volunteers, and the dedicated staff at the library.

Thanks to generous book donations, when the doors opened to the Wakelin Room the first night of the sale, there was a sea of books, CDs, and DVDs displayed on tables, in every genre imaginable. The excitement in the room was palpable.

Please, continue to save your gently used books for us. And this year, we are also accepting textbooks. You can drop them off at the Friends Bookshop any time the library is open. For more information go to www. friendsofwellesleyfreelibrarie s.org.

Very truly yours,

Barbara Marx, President

Friends of Wellesley Free Libraries