Wellesley Business Buzz—E.A. Davis to change ownership; OISE looking for host families; Linden Square sidewalk sale coming up

E.A. Davis to spend the summer changing owners

E.A. Davis, the venerable Wellesley department store and interior design shop on Washington Street in Church Square, founded in 1904 by Emma A. Davis, has announced that new ownership will soon take over. The current owners posted on Facebook, “The Skolnick family has had E.A. Davis as part of their lives for nearly half a century, and have always been of the belief that we are merely the custodians of a legacy.”

New owners and long-time E.A. Davis customers Brian and Becky Voelkel will take over in July, but a set date for the changeover has not yet been announced. The Voelkels have been a wholesale vendor to E.A. Davis for the past 10 years with their fashionable clothing line, Mahi Gold.

The Skolnicks in the post said that they are grateful to shoppers from Wellesley and the surrounding towns for their commitment to supporting locally owned small businesses.

With Cachet, also in Church Square, closing for good at the end of May, and the the Di Schino family selling 25-35 and 53-61 Central St.—two buildings totaling 17,000 sq. ft. in the heart of Wellesley Square for $12.25 million—to Linear Retail Properties earlier this spring, it feels like Wellesley’s shopping terra firma is shifting beneath our very feet.

Welcome an international student into your home this summer

OISE Boston is an established private language school in Back Bay/Copley and is looking for hosts (families or individuals) for individual French graduate students for two-week stays this summer. There is a daily stipend, and the hosts are expected to provide a self-service style breakfast and dinner for the student.

Contact [email protected] if you would like to learn more about OISE Boston and their students.

Linden Square Sidewalk Sale, May 12-15

Do you love searching the sale racks for great deals? The Sidewalk Sale comes to Linden Square with your favorite stores participating like Sara Campbell, Kenzie & Hope, Tiny Hanger, Fleuri, Talbots, Tyed with Love, and more. More information here.

Meet our advertisers

The Swellesley Report Business Index