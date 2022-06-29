Wellesley book news: Couple takes part in Nantucket Book Fair; Journalists coming to town to tout books

Our roundup of Wellesley, Mass., book news:

Wellesley couple takes part in Nantucket Book Fair

Wellesley’s Jane Pirozzolo introduced her second mystery novel “Island Justice,” about a racially charged murder that takes place on Nantucket one cold January night. Writing under pen name JP Lathrop, her new novel reprises detective Quinn Callahan and other characters from her earlier mystery, “The Key West Affair.”

Pirozzolo’s husband, Dick Pirozzolo, co-author of “Escape from Saigon,” also took part in the event, which featured best-selling authors like Dave Barry, Alice Hoffman, and James McBride.

Meanwhile, no rest for Jane: She’s working on a third book that takes place on the South Shore.

Journalists coming to town to tout books

In-person author visits are back, and Wellesley Books has a couple coming up at 82 Central St.

Sportswriter Sean McAdam will discuss “The Franchise: Boston Red Sox: A Curated History of the Sox” on Tuesday, July 19 at 7pm. Hope he curates out that awful ALCS Game 7 at Yankee Stadium from 2003.

This is a ticketed event ($5, which can go toward purchase of the book).

Reporter Jen Maxfield will visit on Thursday, July 28 at 7pm to discuss “More After the Break.” This is a free event, but you’re asked to RSVP.

No word yet on whether Swellesley Report editors are plotting a book. We can’t get them to call us back.