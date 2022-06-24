Wellesley Health Department update on COVID-19 vaccines for the very young

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for anyone ages 6 months or older. The Wellesley Health Department’s updated website includes information on the vaccine as well as information on where to find local providers offering COVID vaccines for all ages. The Health Department will continue to update the list of providers as they become available. Not all providers will vaccinate under age three, so be sure to verify before making an appointment.

As a reminder, COVID vaccines are free for everyone. Please talk with your health care provider regarding questions or concerns about the COVID vaccine.