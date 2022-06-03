Wellesley High School Class of 2022—Prom

Wellesley High School seniors danced the night away last Tuesday at a the first pull-out-all-the-stops Prom—formal wear, fancy venue, and all— in two years.The Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston hosted the Class of 2022 as they celebrated the end of their high school years and the start of a new chapter in their lives.

Thanks to Adam Richins Photography for these great shots. Adam is a real pro who specializes in capturing events for schools and also covers the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and other area professional and collegiate teams for the Boston Sports Journal and USAToday Sports. Check out Adam’s Instagram.