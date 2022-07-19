July Jubilation in Wellesley comes back strong

It’s official. July Jubilation , the annual sidewalk sale put on by the Wellesley Square Merchants Association, can’t be kept down. Last year the event was a quieter-than-usual affair as the public eased itself back toward in-person events. The year before, it was flat-out canceled, due to COVID. And who can forget the hot, hot, hot July Jubilation of 2019, when to combat temperatures in the high 90s, the town of Wellesley provided a truck with free cold water to help shoppers cool down, and mist machines were set up in the Square so customers and dogs could keep cool.

July Jubilation of 2022 was more like it. The weather was summery, but not too hot, with a protective cloud cover overhead and the occasional breeze. Live music, food, a juggler, stilt walker, and balloon twister, along with a bouncy house, a petting zoo, and more kept the kids happy. Merchants got into the spirit with deep discounts on great stuff, and shoppers scooped up the deals.