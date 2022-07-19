The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

July Jubilation in Wellesley comes back strong

by Leave a Comment

It’s official. July Jubilation , the annual sidewalk sale put on by the Wellesley Square Merchants Association, can’t be kept down. Last year the event was a quieter-than-usual affair as the public eased itself back toward in-person events. The year before, it was flat-out canceled, due to COVID. And who can forget the hot, hot, hot July Jubilation of 2019, when to combat temperatures in the high 90s, the town of Wellesley provided a truck with free cold water to help shoppers cool down, and mist machines were set up in the Square so customers and dogs could keep cool.

July Jubilation of 2022 was more like it. The weather was summery, but not too hot, with a protective cloud cover overhead and the occasional breeze. Live music, food, a juggler, stilt walker, and balloon twister, along with a bouncy house, a petting zoo, and more kept the kids happy. Merchants got into the spirit with deep discounts on great stuff, and shoppers scooped up the deals.

Wellesley July Jubilation
Part of Wellesley Square was closed to traffic for July Jubilation to allow merchants to set up tents on the street, and for visitors to stroll freely.

 

 

Wellesley July Jubilation

bike blender
Here’s some motivation. At the Sustainable Wellesley tent, you could hop on the stationary bike, which powered up the blender, which made you a smoothie reward for your pedaling efforts.

 

Wellesley July Jubilation
The Wellesley Square parklet has been a big hit this summer. Located at the at the intersection of Central Street and Cross Street, in between where the Gap was and Ardan Medspa + Salon operates, the community has embraced this hang-out spot in the Square.

 

Wellesley July Jubilation

 

Wellesley July Jubilation
Petting zoo on the lawn of the Wellesley Square firehouse.

 

July Jubilation, Bob Brown
The Wellesley Trails Committee set up a booth to encourage visitors to hike the town’s many walking areas. Bob Brown (who is also co-editor of The Swellesley Report, left, and Richard Howell, a former longtime Wetlands Protection Committee member.

 

Wellesley July Jubilation
Alan Rubin of Sam’s Hot Dogs says he’s happy to be in action serving up his steamed all-beef hot dogs with assortment of chips and cold drinks.

 

print
Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Dedham Country Day School
Deland, Gibson Insurance, Wellesley