Mother Nature handles lighting at Hunnewell track & field

While artificial lights are on their way to the Hunnewell Track & Field complex at Wellesley High School, for at least one summer night Mother Nature handled the illumination following brief rain showers.

We naturally got caught in the rain while walking the Brook Path, and while we were disappointed not to spot a rainbow, the resulting light show was still spectacular. We saw numerous people on the way back with their cellphone cameras pointed at the sky.

