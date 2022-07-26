The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Mother Nature handles lighting at Hunnewell track & field

by Leave a Comment

While artificial lights are on their way to the Hunnewell Track & Field complex at Wellesley High School, for at least one summer night Mother Nature handled the illumination following brief rain showers.

We naturally got caught in the rain while walking the Brook Path, and while we were disappointed not to spot a rainbow, the resulting light show was still spectacular. We saw numerous people on the way back with their cellphone cameras pointed at the sky.

 

track and field sunsest

hunnewell fields
Playing fields along Washington Street

Please send tips, photos, ideas to [email protected]

print

Share

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Dedham Country Day School
Wonderful Wellesley
Deland, Gibson Insurance, Wellesley