Wellesley Recreation fall brochure offers plenty of fun and educational opportunities

The Wellesley Recreation fall 2022 brochure has dropped, and registration for its many programs starts for Wellesley residents on Monday, August 29. Non-residents may register on September 6.

Register online at the Wellesley Rec website.

For questions, please call the office at – 781-235-2370

Clocktower Park, Wellesley, fall 2020
Autumnal shot of Clocktower Park in Wellesley Hills, fall 2020, just to get you in the spirit of signing up for Wellesley Rec’s fall programs.

Fun and affordable programs include sports and movement classes for all ages; arts and crafts; music; drama workshops; cooking classes for kids and adults; and first aid and CPR certification courses. There are even two full pages devoted to pickleball, with all you need to know about taking up “the fastest-growing sport on two feet.”

