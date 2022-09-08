Business Buzz: Milk Money opens in Wellesley Square; Nonprofits unite; One Hollis St.—topiary and all—acquired

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Milk Money opens in Wellesley Square

Women have a new source in Wellesley Square for clothes, jewelry, shoes and more at the Milk Money boutique at 93 Central St., formerly home to Bobbles & Lace.

Nonprofits unite

The Charles River Regional Chamber joins with Cambridge Trust at 100 Worcester St. (Rte. 9) on Sept. 14 at 9-10am to host a free Networking for Nonprofits event for members and non-members. The Chamber says: “If you work, volunteer, sit on a board or are interested in connecting with our local nonprofit community – this event is for you.”

Coffee and light refreshments will be served.

One Hollis St.—topiary and all—acquired

One Hollis St., the office building with the curious topiary in front next to the Tailby train station lot off of Linden Street, has been acquired by a Framingham investment and property management firm Taymil Partners

It boasts that this is its first commercial property acquisition.