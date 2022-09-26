Wellesley flu clinic set for Oct. 4; limited bivalent COVID vaccine available, too

Wellesley’s Health Department is holding a flu clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 1-4pm for residents ages 18-plus.

Advance registration is required for the clinic, to be held on the ground floor of the Warren Health & Recreation Building (90 Washington St.). Vaccines are free, but you need to have health insurance and should bring your card. High-dose vaccines are available for those ages 65-plus.

Homebound residents are encouraged to schedule an at-home appointment. Call the Health Department at 781-489-4356.

The Health Department will have a limited supply of the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine (Moderna only) available this this clinic for those who want to double dip. It’s only available to those who have registered for the flu vaccine clinic.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com