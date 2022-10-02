The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Walkers raise millions more for Jimmy Fund

by

Thousands of people walked all or part of the Boston Marathon course in Wellesley and beyond on Sunday to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

We caught a glimpse of walkers, many donning their red Jimmy Fund Walk t-shirts, as they headed down the hill past the Warren Building on Washington Street. Many wore inspirational slogans, such as “Defy Cancer, “or images of loved ones lost to cancer or battling the disease.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.

jimmy fund walk

jimmy fund walk

 

