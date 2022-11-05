The Swellesley Report

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

by Leave a Comment

Grab a some extra sleep time on Sunday morning this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am on Sunday. So you can roll your clock back an hour, or let your electronic devices take care of that.

Van Winkle hall, Babson
Been saving this photo for an occasion like this (Van Winkle Hall, Babson College)

 

