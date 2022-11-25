The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Holiday Gift Guide—here's where to find that perfect holiday gift

SPONSORED CONTENT: Whether you prefer the convenience of online shopping, or you enjoy the experience of finding just the right gift at just the right store, discover the latest offerings from Wellesley’s locally owned tastemakers. Luxury and beauty are the watchwords for this holiday season’s perfect gifts. “Shopping should be fun,” is the mantra. So shop from home, leave home to shop, or do a little of each—every business in Swellesley’s Holiday Gift Guides is ready to help you delight all the recipients on your list.

Susan Ohrn Jewelry

 

Susan Ohrn Jewelry
Celebrate the special women in your life with a gift of fine jewelry from Susan Ohrn. Timeless designs in sterling silver and 18K gold are handcrafted in Susan’s Wellesley studio. Each piece celebrates the strength, resilience and wonder of amazing women everywhere.  Available to ship worldwide. Shop online at www.susanohrnjewelry.com

Caskata

 

Caskata, Wellesley
This holiday, shop caskata.com for heirloom-quality gifts for the foodies and entertainers in your life. With a wide selection of premium porcelain dinnerware and mouth-blown crystal, there’s something for everyone on your list, even if that someone is you! Shop their Black Friday Sale, 25% off SITEWIDE until 11/28!

The Cashmere Sale

 

The Cashmere Sale, Wellesley
The Cashmere Sale is back in Wellesley Square at 35 Central St., Mon-Sat., 10am-5:30p & Sun., noon-4pm. Find your in-season, high-quality cashmere at irresistible prices. From sweaters to wraps and accessories, stop by and let us share our style with you. Bring your friends along to the annual shopping event you don’t want to miss. Open through Dec. 20.

Glendi Studio

 

Glendi, Wellesley
Alexandra is the founder of Glendi (“celebration” in Greek). With family roots in Greece and Turkey, she has a love for the Mediterranean and its hand-crafted jewelry. Just back from a design trip, Alexandra invites you to preview her new beautiful jewelry collection at the Glendi Studio, 277 Linden St. Suite 207, Wellesley. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 10am-6pm through Jan. 1st. Email alexandra@glendi.club or call 978-668-4064 for a personal appointment.

Anderson’s Jewelers

 

Andersons Jewelers, Wellesley
Anderson’s Jewelers, located at 21 Grove St in Wellesley is celebrating 75 years in business. They are excited to announce a new designer to their fine jewelry collection, Adel Chefridi. Follow Anderson’s on Instagram to see their latest estate & new fine jewelry arrivals @andersons.jewelers.
