It’ll be Super Bowl Sunday for Wellesley 7th & 5th grade football teams

Best of luck to the 5th and 7th grade Wellesley Youth Football teams, both of which have earned spots in American Youth Football Baystate Super Bowl games on Sunday in Brockton.

The 5th graders will play vs. Walpole at noon on Sunday.

The 7th grade team will compete vs. Norwood at Brockton High School at 2pm. The Wellesley team comes off a 22-12 win last weekend vs. an undefeated Brockton team.

The 7th graders are coached by Matt Comella, Ken Largess, Ronnie O’Brien and Brian Cullinan.