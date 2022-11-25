Obituary: Jack Gregory (Greg) Barlage of Wellesley

Jack Gregory (Greg) Barlage passed away on November 21, 2022, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston following a long and courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. His wife Jennifer and his two sons Wyatt and Brennan were by his side.

Greg was born in Orange, California in 1968 to James and Virginia (Clifford) Barlage. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, two sons, Wyatt and Brennan, his parents, Jim and Virginia Barlage, Jennifer’s parents Joe and Lynda Perring, a brother-in-law Greg Perring and a niece Carissa Ejabat. His sister, Stephanie Barlage (Marver), preceded him in death.

Greg grew up in Summit, NJ and upon graduation from Summit High School, entered the University of Vermont which was in keeping with his love of the outdoors and skiing. Vermont remained a special place to Greg throughout his life and lifelong friendships were developed at the school.

After obtaining a degree in Business Administration and a two-year stint as an investment banking analyst in San Francisco, where he met Jennifer Susan Perring whom he married in 1996, he enrolled in the MBA program at the University of Southern California with a focus on investment analysis which became his life’s career.

Greg’s first job, following graduation, was in Columbus, Ohio, later back to San Francisco and finally to Boston when Greg located to Wellesley, Ma. At the end of his career he was employed at Fidelity Investment Company.

Greg and Jennifer raised two remarkable sons Wyatt and Brennan and the four of them were inseparable. He was the consummate family man, an excellent role model, an avid outdoorsman and fitness proponent. In addition to skiing and golf, which were his passions, Greg enjoyed mountain biking and hiking. Greg was a very compassionate person, loved his many friends, his music (especially Jimmy Buffet) and he was a wonderful man.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at the Dana Farber Cancer Center and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital for their dedicated and excellent care of Greg and Fidelity Investments for its unbelievable support.

Memorial services for Greg will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:30 am at the Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central Avenue, Wellesley, Ma., followed by lunch at the Wellesley Country Club, 300 Wellesley Avenue, Ma. 02481

In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

We had the pleasure of speaking with Greg a year ago when he shared his story of walking every street in Wellesley during his recovery.

We share our condolences with Greg’s family and friends.