Wellesley charity news: Kids Backing Kids seeks more sponsors for holiday gift drive; YMCA raises $130K+; Cycling to cure kids; Period Palooza at Babson

The latest Wellesley, Mass., charity news:

Kids Backing Kids holiday gift drive underway

Kids Backing Kids, which helps children in Wellesley and nearby who are in need, has begun its annual holiday gift drive. The local nonprofit is off to a great start but needs more sponsors willing to buy gifts or donate money that will be used by the organization to buy gifts.

Last year, Kids Backing Kids delivered 4,000 holiday gifts to more than 300 children in Wellesley, Newton, and Needham, and this year it’s looking to reach 350 children. Kids Backing Kids works with schools, housing programs, and others to reach children in need.

In December, Kids Backing Kids volunteers will wrap the gifts before they are distributed.

West Suburban YMCA raises $130K+

The West Suburban YMCA in Newton raised more than $130,000 at its Annual Gala earlier this month, with proceeds going to programs that keep families healthy and connected to the community.

The event recognized retiring board chair Ned Morse’s six decades of involvement with the Y. Guests donned attire to match the “Roaring Twenties” theme.

CycleBar Wellesley instructor taking part in Boston Children’s Ride to Cure Kids

Nancy Ruggeri, an instructor at CycleBar Wellesley, will be leading a session at Boston Children’s Ride to Cure Kids event this Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Track at New Balance in Boston.

The day will include four 45-minute sessions each led by Ruggeri and three other Boston-area instructors. Motivational music, massages, and inspiration stories will be in abundance. Interested participants can register as a solo rider or create a team of up to four people. The cost to register is $25 with a fundraising minimum of $250.

Period Palooza at Babson

Several Babson College groups, including sororities, will join local company Fihri to host a Period Palooza event at which kits will be made to help students and others who need access to period products. The effort supports the work of Dignity Matters.

The Babson sorority members along with the Babson Institute for Social Innovation and Babson Wellness & Prevention Services are fundraising to pack kits on Nov. 11 that include a reusable pouch, and a variety of pads, panty liners, tampons, etc. $10 per kit will help a menstruator for 1 month, according to Fihri.