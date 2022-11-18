Wellesley charity news: Raider Classic golf tourney raises $20K for local METCO; Relay for Life participants sought

The latest Wellesley, Mass., charity & fundraising news:

Raider Classic golf tourney raises $20K for Wellesley METCO program

The Friends of Wellesley METCO has been presented with a check for $20,000 courtesy of the inaugural Raider Classic Charitable Golf Tournament, which took place over the summer at Sandy Burr Country Club in Wayland. Eighty golfers took part at the event, which Friends Co-President Tinea Rochelle says “surpassed our wildest expectations for year 1….With player and participant feedback, we are looking forward to taking this event to the next level for years to come.”

This idea began as a few friends getting together to celebrate connections made through Wellesley METCO , which brings urban and suburban students together in town. These friends included Brendan Brooks, Reid Kapinos Drew Kelton, and Conor McCormack.

“As a parent of 2 Wellesley METCO High School graduates, it’s with great pride to say that Wellesley METCO truly has the friendship & support of the community,” Rochelle writes. Friends of Wellesley METCO is an all-volunteer nonprofit whose mission is to help Wellesley METCO students with community building and provide support towards academic achievements.

Relay for Life participants sought

The The Relay For Life of Charles River , which raises funds for the American Cancer Society, is seeking student and adult participants from Wellesley and nearby. The event will take place at the Newman School in Needham on May 20.

With the COVID-19 pandemic derailing the event for the past couple of years, organizers are looking to reestablish old connections and make new ones to make the event a success.

At Relay For Life, community members take turns walking around a track lined with light-up bags. Those who are or have lived with cancer, as well as their supporters, take part in the event, which includes entertainment and goes through the night.

See more info on the Relay for Life website or email steven@michaelsdelibrookline.com