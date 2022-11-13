Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Marketplace shopping event is Saturday, Nov. 19

SPONSORED CONTENT: Help the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) welcome back the 44th annual Wellesley Marketplace holiday fair at Wellesley High School on Saturday, November 19 (the Saturday before Thanksgiving). It’s been three years since the WHJWC has been able to bring more than 200 local artists and craftspeople to town, so this year’s Marketplace is a special homecoming of sorts! Artisans are excited to set up their booths with a full range of goods including fine art, gourmet foods, hostess and teacher gifts, jewelry and clothing, home accessories, ornaments and children’s clothes.

10 quick facts about Wellesley Marketplace

1976: First year of Wellesley Marketplace. 206: number of artisans who will be exhibiting this year. More than 50% of artists are new to Marketplace since the event was last held in 2019. More than 2,000 admission tickets were sold to the last Marketplace, held in 2019. Vocabulary lesson: “Premier Merchants” are vendors who are graciously donating a portion of their proceeds to WHJWC. DATE: Saturday, November 19, 2022 TIME: 9am-4pm (9am–10am for VIP ticket-holders only.) LOCATION: Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St., Wellesley, MA 02481 TICKETS: VIP admission tickets $25 (Avoid the crowds, and purchase a VIP ticket for early admission as well as a complimentary collectible gift!) General admission $20 (at door), or $15 (advance purchase) BUY TICKETS at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wellesley-marketplace-2022-tickets-438543524487?aff=Swellesley

Instagram: @wellesleymarketplace

Facebook: @Wellesley-Marketplace

Wellesley Marketplace is one of three fundraisers coordinated by the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC). Proceeds generated are used to provide scholarships for deserving local students, as well as grants for organizations and programs that provide education, enrichment and essential services to our local population. Last year, WHJWC awarded $72,000 in college scholarships to 28 Wellesley High School students, and donated $70,500 in grants to 27 Wellesley-area community groups.

“We are incredibly excited to open the Wellesley High School doors for Marketplace. The past two years have been extremely trying for everyone and it’s so wonderful to be able to bring back important traditional elements of the holiday season,” said Wendy Scarisbrick, club President. “As an organization, we are thrilled to have Marketplace back, as it provides a significant portion of the funds that are given to our grant and scholarship recipients. I can’t wait to see what our talented vendors have in store!”

Wellesley Marketplace is a great way to shop local while supporting your community. Pam’s Pashminas, Blue Kite Press, Ballard & Prescott, and GRATO creations are just a few of the vendors signed up for the event. Several non-profit businesses will be hosted, including Wellesley Public Library, Sustainable Wellesley and Girl Scouts. Also, be sure to visit our “Premier Merchants”, who have graciously agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds to support the WHJHC. Avoid the crowds, and purchase a VIP ticket for early admission as well as a complimentary collectible gift!

“My experience with Marketplace is truly special. I have so many fond memories of WHJWC‘s annual Marketplace. As a former Junior it was my favorite fundraiser. Now as a participating vendor, I have an even deeper appreciation and love for the event,” said Janice Kwan, of KITR knits. “The highly selective curating process draws the most unique vendors and to be included in this meaningful event is such an honor. I’m so happy that I can participate as a vendor and have the opportunity to give back to this club that does so much for the community. I also can’t wait to shop all of the talented vendors.”

“We are thrilled to be returning to Wellesley Marketplace,” said Maile Naylor, of LIT candle. “Wellesley Marketplace is near and dear to our hearts as the place we launched the brand in 2019. The reception from the wonderful shoppers is unbelievable and we can’t wait to see everyone in November!”

About the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club

The Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a group of committed women who work together to help those in need in our community. We know that even in a community that is thriving, not everyone’s basic needs are being met. We work together to fill those gaps by providing needed volunteer support, funding, scholarships and donated items. Since 1944, WHJWC has provided women a way to work together to meet the needs of their time. We provide women a fun and meaningful way to get to know other women and to give their time to their community. We are well known for our generous grants and scholarship programs and our dynamic fundraising events that celebrate our community. For more information about our annual fundraisers and charitable giving programs, please go to www.whjwc.org.