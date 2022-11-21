Wellesley Marketplace was a holiday shopping extravaganza

After the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club took a pandemic-forced two-year hiatus from its annual full-scale Wellesley Marketplace event, the volunteer organization came roaring back to the WHS cafeteria last weekend, bringing in over 200 vendors and artisans who sold everything from gourmet foods to handmade jewelry. The place was packed with 2,000+ excited shoppers who purchased entrance tickets to the juried show ahead of time, in addition to hundreds who showed up the day of the event. We knocked a bunch of lucky gift recipients off our holiday shopping list, all in the name of supporting the WHJWC’s mission of providing impactful scholarships and grants to support those in need in our community.

print