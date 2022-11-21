The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley Marketplace was a holiday shopping extravaganza

by Leave a Comment

After the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club took a pandemic-forced two-year hiatus from its annual full-scale Wellesley Marketplace event, the volunteer organization came roaring back to the WHS cafeteria last weekend, bringing in over 200 vendors and artisans who sold everything from gourmet foods to handmade jewelry. The place was packed with 2,000+ excited shoppers who purchased entrance tickets to the juried show ahead of time, in addition to hundreds who showed up the day of the event. We knocked a bunch of lucky gift recipients off our holiday shopping list, all in the name of supporting the WHJWC’s mission of providing impactful scholarships and grants to support those in need in our community.

Wellesley Marketplace
WHJWC members on raffle ticket duty. From left: Ann Davis; Kristen Ellis; Cecilia Malconian; Jackie Barnhart. Want one of those cute aprons with your name on it? (And who wouldn’t?) Look into WHJWC membership.

 

Wellesley Marketplace
Hardy Elementary School kids show their school pride at their fundraising table.

 

Wellesley Marketplace
Yup, the Wellesley HS cafeteria was crowded with shoppers.

 

Wellesley Marketplace
What happens when a WHJWC member finds herself with some extra energy (and ALL Juniors have extra energy)? She takes up woodworking, applies for a Marketplace booth, and goes into business. Jenny Kane, GRATO Creations.
print

Leave a Reply

You have to agree to the comment policy.

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wellesley Marketplace
Wonderful Wellesley
National Children's Chorus
  • support swellesley
  • swellesley reach ad