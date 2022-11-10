Wellesley Neighbors group offers caring, community, and connection

Wellesley Neighbors, a membership organization for local residents age 60 and older, will hold an informational and welcoming meeting on Wednesday, November 16, 3:30 pm, at the Wellesley Free Library Main Branch, Room 102. Hear about what Wellesley Neighbors offers, and get answers to your questions.

If you are an older single or couple who’s committed to remaining active and engaged in your community, Wellesley Neighbors should be part of your plans. A nonprofit, membership organization for persons 60 and above, it offers social and educational activities and member-to-member support such as rides. Having fun and helping each other leads to caring, connection and community.

Members live in Dover, Natick, Needham, Wellesley, and Weston, with a few from Framingham and Holliston.

MORE

Wellesley charitable and community action groups

Restaurants in Wellesley, MA—more than 50 dining options

Wellesley Square Merchants Directory