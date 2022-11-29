Wellesley town government news: Intersection experiment; Select Board office hours; Interim planning director named

The latest Wellesley, Mass., government news:

Intersection experiment

Wellesley has temporarily changed the all-way stop sign intersection at Forest Street and Wellesley Avenue near Babson College, and seeks the public’s opinion on this.

The town describes the sight lines as “acceptable” and the overall safety history as “good,” but has offered up a possible improvement in processing traffic by adding signage directing traffic to use Sawyer Park Road instead of turning from Forest southbound to Wellesley Aveneue eastbound.

One reader told us “I have never had any issues at that intersection and think it would be a mistake,” while others say it could prevent dangerous situations during backups when undisciplined drivers don’t take their turns.

Send feedback to forestatwellesley@wellesleyma.gov The town says you should notexpect a response.

Select Board office hours

Wellesley Select Board member Colette Aufranc will be available via Zoom or for in-person meetings in the Juliani Room at Town Hall on Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Email her directly at caufranc@wellesleyma.gov to schedule your 15-minute appointment.

Interim planning director named

With Planning Director Don McCauley retiring this month, the Wellesley Planning Board has named Senior Planner Eric Arbeene as interim planning director. Arbeene’s been with the town for about a year and a half. The discussion begins at the Nov. 14 Planning Board meeting about 70 minutes into the Wellesley Media recording.

The town would likely look to post a job listing for a permanent director in the new year.

Here’s how Wellesley describes its Planning Department: “Specific responsibilities include drafting recommendations for zoning amendments, providing support to residents and developers through the permitting process, working on Housing and Mobility issues, and overseeing design guidelines to help maintain the historical integrity and character of Wellesley.”