Wellesley charity round-up: Food Bank honor; Bruins buddies; Treasurer needed; Lots of donation options

The latest Wellesley charity news:

Wellesley resident honored for Greater Boston Food Bank leadership

Wellesley resident Joanna Travis was honored at The Greater Boston Food Bank’s Women Fighting Hunger event, a networking breakfast and fundraiser hosted at Boston’s Intercontinental Hotel. The recent event returned to an in-person format for the first time in 3 years.

Travis, an attorney who has served as chair of the GBFB Board of Directors since 2019, was honored for her leadership throughout COVID-19 and dedication to GBFB’s mission to end hunger across Eastern Massachusetts. She commented at the event on the challenges of fending off food insecurity even as the price of energy and housing is skyrocketing.

Wellesley Asset Management joins with Bruins to help kids

Wellesley Asset Management rang in the holiday season by holding a party at TD Garden, where the firm donated $5,000 to help the Boston Bruins kick off their annual toy drive/fundraiser for the Globe Santa Fund. The program provides holiday presents to families in need throughout Greater Boston.

Volunteer opportunity

World of Wellesley is looking for a new Treasurer for its board. The treasurer is responsible for managing the World of Wellesley budget and the bank account. The estimated time commitment is about 3-4 hours a month. This is a great way to support the programming for World of Wellesley, which is dedicated to making Wellesley an inclusive community for all.

If you are interested in getting involved, email info@worldofwellesley.org o r treasurer@worldofwellesley. org”

Give generously to local non-profits this holiday season

If you’re looking for worthy local charities to donate to during the holidays, Wellesley has plenty of organizations that could use your help. Whether you want your contribution to focus on literacy (the Friends of the Wellesley Free Library); fight food insecurity (the Wellesley Food Pantry); or help animals (Stray Pets in Need), hard-working volunteers at the town’s 501(3)(c)’s make sure your money goes to funding programs that positively impact the community.

Here’s a list of some on the grassroots groups in town that make it their mission to serve the town and its residents. Please give generously this holiday season.

Community Investors Supports physical, social and emotional wellness through fun, inclusive, community-based active play.

Friends of the Wellesley Free Library Enhances the library for the community by providing materials, services and programming not funded by the library budget.

Friends of Wellesley METCO Parents and teachers in the Wellesley community and parents of METCO students from Boston committed to supporting METCO students during their time in the Wellesley school system.

Community Fund for Wellesley Mission: to promote the common good and to benefit all residents of the Town. The group encourages a spirit of philanthropic giving to help make Wellesley a better place for its citizens in which to live, work and play.

Human Relations Service (HRS) Community mental health agency serving children and families in Wellesley since 1948. Mission: to treat, reduce, and prevent mental illness.

Kids Backing Kids Supplies kids in need with backpacks stuffed with food, health products, clothes, toys and holiday gifts.

Massachusetts Horticultural Society Helps people of all ages and backgrounds to learn about and appreciate plants, gardens, and the natural world.

Stray Pets in Need (SPIN) Helps find homes for pets in need.

Sustainable Wellesley A volunteer group that engages residents, businesses, and the Town of Wellesley in actions to protect the climate.

Wellesley A Better Chance Provides academically talented and promising young women of color A Better Chance of educational preparedness through enrollment at Wellesley High School.

Wellesley Cancer Prevention Project Studies the link between cancer and the environment in hopes of reducing health risk factors for Wellesley residents.

The Wellesley Conservation Land Trust Protects and preserves Wellesley’s natural environment and maintains its sanctuaries through the contributions and participation of residents.

Wellesley Education Foundation Devoted to enhancing, enriching and maintaining excellence in the Wellesley Public Schools. Organizes fundraisers including the annual spelling bee, and provides grants.

Wellesley Food Pantry Mission: to provide supplemental and emergency food assistance to Wellesley residents in need.

Wellesley Free Library Foundation Supports the mission of the Wellesley Free Library. Its goal is to enrich, not replace, traditional tax-based support for the Library through gifts, grants, and bequests from individuals and organizations.

Wellesley Friendly Aid Association Works to meet the needs of Wellesley residents, offering many forms of assistance to individuals and families of all incomes and ages.

Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club Donations and scholarships are made to groups and individuals in the Wellesley area via major fundraisers such as the Kitchen and Home Tour.

Wellesley Neighbors Mission: to enable members to remain independent and continue living at home. Provides access to practical, reliable services and social support, while fostering a sense of community within the town.

Wellesley Rotary Club Mission: to serve others with a focus on strengthening communities in the areas of health, education and sustainable living.

Wellesley Scholarship Foundation Supports academic pursuits by awarding need-based scholarships. WSF also facilitates scholarship aid on behalf of many town organizations.

Wellesley Service League Provides volunteer services to the community ranging from education, children, elderly, cultural and other charitable interests.

World of Wellesley Hosts events, projects and programs that foster an anti-racist and anti-bias community where diversity, equity and inclusion are fully embraced.

