Wellesley Health Dept. can help residents have healthy holidays

The Wellesley Health Department has a limited amount of the flu vaccine available at their office on the second floor of the Warren Building, 90 Washington Street. Call 781-489-4356 or email health@welleslyma.gov to schedule your shot for ages 6 and up. Flu mist and high dose vaccine available.

A couple members of our swell family this week got their registered nurse-administered flu vax at the Wellesley Health Department and found it to be an easy, uncrowded, civilized experience.

As a reminder, every home in the U.S. is again eligible to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. Order yours today at this link: https://www.covid.gov/tests.

The Health Department has a limited supply of free COVID-19 tests inside the rear entrance to the Warren Building, 90 Washington St., Wellesley. Warren Building hours are Mon-Fri, 8am-4pm.

The Warren Building will close at noon on Fri., Dec. 23 and remain closed through Mon., Dec. 26. Regular business hours resume on Tue., Dec. 27.

The Warren Building will close at noon on Fri., Dec. 30 and remain closed through Mon., Jan. 2.

Regular Wellesley Health Department hours: Mon. – Fri., 9am-4:30pm