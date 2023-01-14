Wellesley High invites community members to present at Seminar Day

Wellesley High School’s Student Congress is inviting students, staff, and community members to host sessions at the school’s Seminar Day on Wednesday, March 1. The event will take place in person at the high school.

Speakers are encouraged to sign up for multiple 1-hour blocks to maximize potential attendees. Speaking candidates should try to sign up as soon as possible for planning purposes.

Get there early if you need a technical setup, and bring spare connectors, etc.

Somehow avoid presenting at the same time as Chuck, who regales students with prison guard stories, and any seminar involving comfort or other animals (OK, you probably really have no control over this)

Come bearing gifts

