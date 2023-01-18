Wellesley town-wide office candidates for 2023 election

Candidates seeking town-wide office in Wellesley had until Jan. 17 to collect 50 signatures in support of their candidacy and turn in their nomination papers to the Town Clerk. Below is the list of those willing to contribute their time and talents to the town’s local government.

A few things to note… the order in the table below is based on when candidates pulled nomination papers. The ballot order will be determined by a random drawing on Feb. 1. And yes, there will be no candidates on the ballot for Recreation Commission.

Voters will have a handful of contested races to mull, including Select Board, School Committee, and Natural Resources Commission.

Forgot to turn in your nomination papers but still want to run for town-wide office? A pathway is still open. Residents interested in being write-in candidates are encouraged to declare their intent with the Town Clerk prior to the March 7, 2023 election.

