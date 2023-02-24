Letter to the editor: Ezra Englebardt announces write-in candidacy for Recreation Commission

To the editor:

I am excited to announce that I am running a write-in campaign for the open seat on the Wellesley Recreation Commission (in addition to being on the ballot for re-election to Town Meeting in precinct H). I am an avid supporter of our local parks and recreation programs, and I believe I am well-suited to serve in this capacity and help to make a positive impact on our community.

I have always been passionate about physical fitness and outdoor activities, and I have seen firsthand the benefits that our local parks and recreation programs have on the well-being of our residents. I believe that it is important to provide our community with safe, accessible, and affordable recreational opportunities, and I am committed to working towards this goal.

In the almost three years since my family and I moved to town I’ve spent countless days at Morse’s Pond, sent my kids to a wide variety of Rec Center classes (soccer, karate, Make It/Bake It/Take, Lego building, game design, Christmas tree ornaments, improv, theater, and probably some more I can’t even think of) and summer camps. I’ve run through our fields and trails and played tennis on our town courts.

If elected to the town recreation commission, I would focus on a number of key priorities, including:

Ensuring that our parks and recreational facilities are well-maintained and safe for all residents to use

Expanding and improving our existing programs to provide more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to participate in recreational activities

Ensuring that the Recreation Department is working to lessen its impact on the environment wherever possible

I believe that I have the experience, knowledge, and passion needed to make a meaningful contribution to the town recreation commission, and I would be honored to serve in this capacity. I look forward to the opportunity to work with my fellow commissioners, town officials, and community members to make our local parks and recreation programs the best they can be.

Please reach out if you’d like to talk about your thoughts and concerns regarding our public recreation spaces and programs. I’d love to hear from you.

I humbly ask that you write me in for Recreation Commission on March 7th.

Ezra Englebardt

Wellesley resident