Letter to the editor: Tom Ulfelder works through “difficult and contentious issues”

To the editor,

I am writing in strong support of Tom Ulfelder for re-election to the Select Board and ask you to join me in voting for Tom on Tuesday, March 7. I worked closely with Tom as a member of the HHU School Building Committee and of the Advisory Committee. In both positions, I had an opportunity with Tom to work through difficult and contentious issues, and I was always impressed with Tom’s ability to express his opinion, listen to others, change his mind, and respect and support the majority opinion.

Tom is a strong and articulate advocate for his positions, but at the same time someone who highly values the position and reasoning of others. Tom is a flexible thinker who welcomes information from different sources, and upon reaching a conclusion explains how he reached his decision. Whether Tom and I agreed or not, I always felt that he listened and valued my perspective. As a member of Advisory, I saw Tom present material and respond to questions in a way that showed a deep understanding of the issue and an ability to respond effectively to challenging questions.

Tom has been an important voice in town government throughout the pandemic. He has been an effective leader through a very difficult time. Tom’s commitment to building consensus and broad support, to reaching out and asking people to participate, exemplifies his belief that leadership is about drawing out the facts and different perspectives in order to reach a decision. Tom recognizes that effective governance requires an approach that draws out diverse perspectives, and values a process through which we reach decisions while ensuring that everyone is heard.

Vote for Tom on March 7. Wellesley needs his thoughtful, professional leadership.

Patti Quigley

Fairbanks Ave.