Wellesley High girls successfully defend Division 2 track & field title; boys finish a strong third in their competition

The Wellesley High School girls’ track & field team won the Division 2 title for the sixth time in a row on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Track & Athletic Center in Boston.

Highlights for the Raiders included a first place finish in the 4×800 meter race, plus second place in the 4×200 and 4×400 events. Abigail Lothian won the 55 meter dash, Charlotte Tuxbury topped the mile field with a time of 5:02: 67, and Annie Comella set the meet record in winning the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 7 inches. In the end, Wellesley outdistanced second place team Concord-Carlisle by a score of 78-48 (full results).

Wellesley High’s boys team also had a strong showing, finishing third at States behind only North Andover and Reading (full results).

Impressive performances for the Raiders included Tyler Yen winning both the high and long jumps. Christopher Brooks finished a close second in the 55 meter dash.

What a day for Tyler Yen at D2 Championships!

1st Place High Jump

1st Place Long Jump

Anchored 4×2 Relay in 4th Place@Raider_FB @wellesleysports @WellesleyGTrack pic.twitter.com/1929y9Jurm — James Everhart (@JDEcoach) February 18, 2023

