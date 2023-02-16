Wellesley resident revving up exotic car show for May

Wellesley resident Bharat Singh has loved cars since being a kid with posters of sweet rides in his bedroom.

Now his passion for exotic cars manifests itself in part through the 2 Lamborghinis that he owns. Perhaps you’ve seen them around town: One bears the “legendary” license plate “SPICY” and the other features a “SWEET” plate.

Singh and others will give car lovers a chance to get up close to what’s expected to be more than 100 exotic vehicles at the first Supercar Show on May 20, 10am-2pm, at 15 Wethersfield Rd., in Natick. This is the location of TalentBurst, a provider of staff augmentation and workforce management technology that Singh founded and leads. The event is being presented in partnership with DLX Events.

Several dozen car owners have already signed on to display their best, and more are welcome to sign up. Food trucks and music will be part of the mix as well. “Expect a general carnival vibe,” Singh says.

A Wellesley resident for more than a dozen years, Singh says the concept for the exotic car gathering started as a small gathering of friends but has mushroomed into something much bigger. The show has already attracted some high-end sponsors and is on track to easily surpass its initial fundraising goal of $10K.

The show will raise money for a national nonprofit called Jumpstart that serves to advance equitable learning outcomes for pre-K children by recruiting and supporting caring adults to deliver high-quality programming through teaching, advocacy, and leadership. So there’s no formal cover charge for attendees, but donations will be encouraged on site to support this organization.

Among vehicles slated to appear will be 1 of just 2 Ferrari Enzos in the state, a McLaren 720, and some high-end Porsches, such as the Carrera GT, Singh says. We’re talking vehicles worth not just hundreds of thousands of dollars, but in some cases, millions. Some of these models are only getting more expensive, too, Singh says, in light of the move to electric vehicles and some models of traditional luxury cars becoming rarer.

