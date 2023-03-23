Get your ticket for Taste of Wellesley today

SPONSORED CONTENT: Thanks to the Rotary Club of Wellesley for their swell sponsorship of The Swellesley Report’s Restaurants page, where you’ll find more than 50 dining options in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Don’t miss the Rotary Club’s “Taste of Wellesley” event on Thursday, May 4, 6:30-9pm at Elm Bank Reservation, 900 Washington St., Wellesley. Online tickets here.

The event will feature a wide variety of signature dishes from Wellesley restaurants, cafes, caterers, local breweries and wineries, along with live music and auction items that are locally sourced. This will be a wonderful evening of food, beverages, live entertainment and opportunities to gather in community.

Tastes will be provided from these fine establishments: Alta Strada; Bocado Tapas Bar; Cafe Mangal; Comellas; CrepeBerry; Exhibit A Brewing; Fiorella’s Express; Juniper; Lockheart Restaurant; Papa Razzi; Roche Bros; Smith & Wollensky; Takara Japanese Restaurant; The Cottage; The Laughing Monk.

Tickets also for sale at:

Roche Bros., 184 Linden Street, Wellesley or

The Windsor Press Inc., 356 Washington St. Wellesley Hills

