Pinnacle Group now based at Douglas Elliman Realty in Wellesley Square

SPONSORED CONTENT: Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, has welcomed the top-producing Pinnacle Group, established by Elaine Bannigan, to the firm. The group comprises an eight-person team, including Cece Yan, Elyse Marsh, Jane Neilson, Susan Bevilacqua, Danielle Comella, Maureen McCaffrey and Susan Lyman. The Pinnacle Group is now based out of Douglas Elliman’s new office in Wellesley, Mass., at 40 Central Street.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome The Pinnacle Group,” says Scott Durkin, president and chief executive officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. “Elaine has grown to become a pillar of the Wellesley community. We applaud her success and look forward to driving the team’s business to the next level at Elliman.”

A force in the Massachusetts real estate market for 37 years, Bannigan has won several awards including the Better Business Bureau 2006 Torch Award for Ethics and Excellence, Business Professional of the Year from Wellesley Chamber of Commerce, and the Leadership Award from Wellesley Chamber of Commerce. In 2022, The Pinnacle Group’s total sales volume reached an impressive $164,643,000, with top sales including the complete sellout of Fieldstone Way, a development of 44 luxury townhomes in Wellesley.

“Douglas Elliman has welcomed our team with open arms,” says Elaine Bannigan, founder of Pinnacle Residential Properties. “We are so impressed by the firm’s first-class resources in public relations, technology and marketing and look forward to helping Elliman expand its presence and reputation as a full-service, luxury brokerage throughout Massachusetts.”

“The Pinnacle Group is a perfect fit for us,” says Richard Ferrari, President and CEO of Brokerage, NYC and Northeast Region at Douglas Elliman. “As a former owner of a top brokerage firm, Elaine brings an intelligent perspective on the real estate market to Elliman. We are proud to bring her and her hard-working team into the fold and better serve the communities throughout the western suburbs of Boston.”

The Pinnacle Group specializes in Boston’s MetroWest, including Wellesley, Dover, Needham, Weston and Natick. Bannigan notably authors “The Pinnacle Report,” a yearly, data-driven report on residential property sales in the Wellesley market.